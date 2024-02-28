Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$43,899.40.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$43.61. 15,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,107. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.98 and a 12 month high of C$48.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.0117012 EPS for the current year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

RCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

