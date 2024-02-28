Insider Selling: Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells 4,854 Shares of Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westlake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WLK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average is $130.76. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Westlake by 66.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

