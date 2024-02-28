Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 4,210 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $10.10.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

