Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 310,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,804. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CL King started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

