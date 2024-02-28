Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.
In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock worth $178,129,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after buying an additional 684,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 6.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,279,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 191,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
