Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Down 7.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $141.99. Approximately 38,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 121,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.58.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,993,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

