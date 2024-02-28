Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $110.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $107.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

