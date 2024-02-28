International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.4 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.7 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2,356.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

