International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.390-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.4 million-$155.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.7 million. International Money Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.310 EPS.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2,356.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
