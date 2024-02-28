International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.0 million-$701.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.1 million. International Money Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.13-2.31 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

IMXI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,762. The stock has a market cap of $694.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. FMR LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 101.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in International Money Express by 2,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

