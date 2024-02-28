International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

