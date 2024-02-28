International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.
Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines
In other news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.