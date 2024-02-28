InterRent REIT (IIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.