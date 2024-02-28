Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.29.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $662.68. 186,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,758. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $384.05 and a twelve month high of $670.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,252 shares of company stock valued at $74,788,873 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

