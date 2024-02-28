Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $958,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. 530,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

