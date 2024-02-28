Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 940.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 365,742 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 971,096 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.