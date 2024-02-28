iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.89. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 7,507,922 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

iQIYI Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,260,000 after buying an additional 6,324,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in iQIYI by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 604,681 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in iQIYI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.