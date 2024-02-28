iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -3.730–3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.0 million-$865.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.0 million.

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,172. iRobot has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iRobot by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 105,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,595,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in iRobot by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

