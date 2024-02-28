Isaac(Zac) Fried Acquires 4,683 Shares of HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried bought 4,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.00 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,781.00 ($21,425.49).

HMC Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About HMC Capital

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

