iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 7th

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $502.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $507.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

