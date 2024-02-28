iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.15

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 3235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
