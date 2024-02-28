iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.15

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 3235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

