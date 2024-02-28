iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

