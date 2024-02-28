iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, March 7th

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $177.12 and a one year high of $208.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.07 and a 200-day moving average of $190.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYK. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

