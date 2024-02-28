iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.