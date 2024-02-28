Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,554 shares of company stock worth $24,916,566. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

