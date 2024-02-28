Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,334.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock worth $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

V traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.50. 2,108,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,532. The firm has a market cap of $518.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average of $252.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $285.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

