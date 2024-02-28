Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 959 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,301 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after buying an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 147,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,847. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.78.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

