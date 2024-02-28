Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,233 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco de Chile by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. 60,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,005. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 54.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

