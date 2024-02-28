Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $109,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 54.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.54. 878,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,784. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

