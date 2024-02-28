Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $119,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,378 shares of company stock worth $37,085,562 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. 85,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

