Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $190,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 938,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653,511. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

