Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $245,000 in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 751,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,188. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.