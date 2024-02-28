Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in KLA were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $4.58 on Wednesday, hitting $673.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $605.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.48. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

