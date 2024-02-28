Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 460,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

