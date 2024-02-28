Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EDU stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 209,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,787. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

