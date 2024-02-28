Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $230,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,309 shares of company stock worth $5,600,306. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.46. 53,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,338. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

