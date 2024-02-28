Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 225.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Brink’s Stock Down 0.1 %
BCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.17. 29,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13.
Brink’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
