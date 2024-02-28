Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 1,690 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,479. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

