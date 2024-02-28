Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,655,000 after buying an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,563,000 after buying an additional 1,428,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 904,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 729,636 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

