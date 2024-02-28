Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566,697 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

