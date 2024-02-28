Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 434 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $169.53. 460,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,821. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

