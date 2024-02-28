Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $352,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,963. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

