Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,000,854. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

