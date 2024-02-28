Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Itron’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Itron updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY24 guidance to 3.40-3.80 EPS.

ITRI stock opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $94.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $807,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

