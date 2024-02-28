Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.

ITRN stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $505.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

