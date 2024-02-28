Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million for the quarter.
Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance
ITRN stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $505.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
