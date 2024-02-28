Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.64.
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$32,941.92. Company insiders own 50.87% of the company’s stock.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
