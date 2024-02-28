J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. 1,638,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,617. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,073.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.