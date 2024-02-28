J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.450-9.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.43.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.
In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
