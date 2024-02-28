Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.97, but opened at $17.65. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jamf shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 187,271 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jamf from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jamf

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,229.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jamf by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Jamf by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.