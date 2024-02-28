Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.13. Janus International Group shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 634,713 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock worth $15,388,376. 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 72,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 1,938.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

