JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JELD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

