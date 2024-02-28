John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 411 shares.The stock last traded at $33.16 and had previously closed at $33.08.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.