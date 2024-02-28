Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

